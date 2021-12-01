Scott Cooper’s Netflix Pic ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Adds Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall & More

Scott Cooper’s Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye has fleshed out its cast, with two-time Emmy winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Toby Jones (First Cow), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), five-time BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Joey Brooks (Molly’s Game), Brennan Cook (Encounter), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), Charlie Tahan (Ozark) and Oscar winner Robert Duvall (The Judge) signing on to star alongside the previously announced Harry Melling and Christian Bale.

The film written and directed by Cooper is based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name—a Gothic thriller that he’s been looking to make for more than a decade. It centers on a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) and a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1830.

In his third collaboration with Cooper, on the heels of the critically acclaimed films Hostiles and Out of the Furnace, Bale will portray the detective tasked with investigating the murders. No information has been disclosed, as to the roles the film’s new cast members will play.

Cooper and Bale are producing the pic with John Lesher of Grisbi Productions and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures, with Grisbi’s Dylan Weathered exec producing alongside Tracey Landon.

