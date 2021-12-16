‘The Other Zoey’: Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham & Patrick Fabian Join Rom-Com From Director Sara Zandieh

EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell (Maid, Ready or Not), Heather Graham (The Last Son, Angie Tribeca) and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul, Special) have signed on to star alongside Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux in The Other Zoey, a film from Gulfstream Pictures which is now in production in North Carolina.

The romantic comedy from director Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) centers on Zoey Miller (Langford), a bright college student who rejects traditional ideals of love and dating, only to have her entire perspective on romance turned upside down when another student mistakes her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey.

Matt Tabak penned the script for the film, which is being financed by Gulfstream Pictures (Blended, Mother’s Day). Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are producing through their Gulfstream Pictures banner, alongside Tabak, Matt Luber and Lena Roklin, with Michael Cuddy and Nate Bryson executive producing.

“We couldn’t be happier with our cast, and with Andie, Heather and Patrick coming onboard we feel this is going to be a film that will connect with audiences worldwide,” said Gulfstream’s Karz and Bindley in a joint statement.

MacDowell is a Golden Globe winner who just this week landed another nomination for her supporting turn opposite daughter Margaret Qualley in the acclaimed Netflix miniseries Maid. The actress is best known for her iconic roles in the comedies Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral, as well as for her performance in Steven Soderbergh’s classic Sex, Lies, and Videotape. She has also recently been seen in Searchlight Pictures’ horror film Ready or Not and in the IFC Films thriller, No Man’s Land.

Graham recently starred in the conspiracy thriller Wander, Western The Last Son, and CBS All Access’ series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand. She will next be seen in Sean McNamara’s film, On a Wing and a Prayer. Additional film credits include Half Magic, which she wrote, directed and starred in; TIFF-premiering drama The Rest of Us; Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 classic Boogie Nights, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Graham has appeared on the TV side in NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Showtime’s Californication and TBS‘ Angie Tribeca, among other titles.

Fabian is best known for his turn as attorney Howard Hamlin in AMC’s acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul, which is scheduled to return for its sixth and final season early next year. The actor has also appeared on the TV side in The Morning Show, Special, Lucifer, Black Monday, Carol’s Second Act, Big Love and Veronica Mars, among other series. He’s appeared on the film side in such titles as The Last Exorcism and Must Love Dogs.

