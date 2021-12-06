‘The Office’: Freeform Acquires Non-Exclusive Rights To NBC Comedy

The Office is heading to Freeform.

The Disney-owned network has struck a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire the non-exclusive rights to the hit Steve Carell-fronted sitcom and will begin airing it on January 1, 2022.

Comedy Central had the exclusive syndicated rights to the long-running comedy through the end of 2021 and Viacom Media Networks will continue with a non-exclusive window through 2025.

Freeform will air two marathons over New Year’s weekend, starting with a countdown of the 30 best episodes, as determined by fans, followed by a second marathon of episodes that are cast favorites.

The deal will see a shakeup of Freeform’s weekday lineup with The Office airing Monday through Thursday between 6pm and 11pm with episodes of Family Guy on Fridays and movies airing on weekends.

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC between 2005 and 2013. Featuring the likes of Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak and Ed Helms, it was produced by Universal Television Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions.

Peacock has the digital streaming rights to the series.

“The Office is a comedy masterpiece that satirizes everyday office life,” said Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and Acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division. “I can’t think of a better way for Freeform to ring in 2022 when so many people are preparing to head back to their workplace offices. It’s a perfect primer and further positions Freeform as a go-to destination for bold, irreverent programming.”

To celebrate the deal, Melora Hardin, who plays Jan Levinson in The Office and also starred in Freeform’s The Bold Type, recorded a video, which you can see below.