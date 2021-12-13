‘The Murder Of Gabby Petito’ Documentary Set At Peacock

The disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito captured worldwide attention this past fall, galvanizing the internet as the case unfolded on social media. Now, it is the subject of a documentary on Peacock. The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, produced by ITN Productions, premieres Friday, December 17 on the NBCU streaming service.

According to Peacock, the documentary “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion.”

The documentary “examines Gabby’s life through the curated lens she created and immerses the viewer in the world of social media sleuthing that was crucial to the case. The film gives a fresh take on the case that captivated millions with insight and reflections from her parents along the way. The film also includes interviews with the journalists that covered the story from the very beginning as well as social media users who crowdsourced their time and uncovered new information and clues to help law enforcement,” the synopsis continues.

The film also features Gabby’s parents in their first documentary interview, reflecting “on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before.”

Watch the trailer for The Murder Of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media above.