San Francisco Goes Green As ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Makes U.S. Premiere

A green carpet lines the front of the Casto Theatre before the premiere of 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Saturday, Dec. 18.

San Francisco went green on Saturday evening as Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections made its U.S. premiere at the city’s historic Castro Theater.

Naturally, Warner Bros. opted out of the standard red carpet for the event, in favor of a green one—with Mayor London Breed also getting in on the celebration of the film, which shot select scenes in San Francisco. “In honor of the Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight right here at our own Castro Theater, buildings across the city — including City Hall — will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green project!” she wrote on Twitter.

The Matrix Resurrections Warner Bros

Set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix. It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes him blue pills. Neither he nor Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) recognize each other. Subsequently, however, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, tackling a character originated by Laurence Fishburne) offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.

Wachowski directed from a script she wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Jada Pinkett Smith is also among the actors reprising a role from past films in the franchise—that being Niobe from Revolutions and Reloaded—with Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris among new additions to the cast.

Wachowski produced with Grant Hill and James McTeigue, with Bruce Berman, Jesse Ehrman, Garrett Grant, Terry Needham and Michael Salven exec producing. Aimee Allegretti, Matt Bilski and Loranne Turgeon served as associate producers, with Miki Emmrich, Christopher Fisser, Henning Molfenter and Carl L. Woebcken co-producing. Warner Bros. co-produced the film with the franchise’s long-time financier Village Roadshow.

Check out Mayor Breed’s tweet below.