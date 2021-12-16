‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Season 6 Winner: Was It The Queen Of Hearts Or The Bull?

The Queen of Hearts and The Bull

SPOILER ALERT: The Bull and the Queen of Hearts competed head-to-head tonight for The Masked Singer’s ultimate honor: the Golden Mask trophy.

The show’s panel of “detectives” — comprised of Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy — had their work cut out for them trying to guess the performers’ identities.

Each contestant revealed a “holiday clue” hinting at who they are.

The Bull unboxed a vinyl record the the words “Deck the Bulls” on its center label.

The Queen of Hearts showed viewers a “baseball snowman” all in red with a crown on its hat.

See the video below.

The Bull won plaudits for his performance of “Invisible” by Hunter Hayes.

For the Bull, the panel’s guesses ranged from Jason Derulo to Taye Diggs to Donald Glover and Zac Efron.

For the Queen of Hearts, they threw out the names of Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson and Jewel, among others.

Many fans on Twitter were guessing Todrick Hall and Jewel.

The Bull was indeed finally revealed to be Todrick Hall and, likewise The Queen of Hearts turned out to be Jewel.

Jewel was finally declared the winner by what host Nick Cannon said was “the closest votes in the masked singer history!!”

See the identity reveals and the announcement of the winner below.