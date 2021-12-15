‘The Masked Dancer’ To Return To ITV For Second Season

ITV has commissioned a second season of South Korean spin-off format The Masked Dancer.

The eight-episode series-order for Argonon indie Bandicoot Scotland comes as ITV preps to air the third run of The Masked Singer UK, as the two become established parts of the network’s Saturday night schedule.

The Masked Dancer sees 12 celebrities dancing in masks as judges Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan attempt to guess who they are, with at least one eliminated each week as host Joel Dommett presides. Last year’s competition was won by gymnast Louis Smith, who was disguised as Carwash.

While it didn’t rate as well as The Masked Singer, the show still regularly topped 3M overnight viewers – a solid showing for a spin-off entertainment offering. There had, however, been rumors that the show would be cancelled after one run as ITV looks to return Britain’s Got Talent to the schedules, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Bosses clearly see a future for both.

“Only on The Masked Dancer would dancing flamingos, frogs and car washes keep the nation on the edge of their seats, so we’re very happy to bring back more of the same bonkers entertainment in 2022,” said ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe.

The series is executive produced by Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton, Claire Horton and Iain Peckham.

It is one of a string of Korean formats selling frequently worldwide, with BBC1 ordering a local version of I Can See Your Voice that aired earlier this year and the U.S. ordering The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer on Fox, although it is yet to confirm a second series for the latter.