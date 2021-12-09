‘The Little Prince’ Musical Sets Spring 2022 Broadway Opening

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, a stage musical adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince will arrive on Broadway this spring, with performances set to begin at the Shubert’s Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 4, 2022. Opening night will be Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, The Little Prince is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron and original music by Terry Truck.

Said Tournié, “We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince’s world journey to the bright lights of Broadway and New York. On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale.”

The production is described as using “theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology” to bring the classic adventure story to life on the stage. The primary cast includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose / The Snake alternate), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman / The Switchman), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man), Andre Kamienski (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake) and Dylan Barone (The Fox / The King).

Other members of the creative team are Noellie Bordelet (assistant choreography), Marie Jumelin (video design), Peggy Housset (costume design), Stéphane Fritsch (lighting design), Tristan Viscogliosi (sound design), Etienne Beaussart (video projection), Carmen Arbues Miro (hair and makeup), Aurélie Gandilhon (props).