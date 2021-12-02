‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production.

The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in September, as well as co-writing and exec producing.

The Idol, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the six new actors join previously announced cast members Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche. Character details are being kept under wraps.

Levinson co-created the series with Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim, a nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer.

Joe Epstein (Health and Wellness) will serve as showrunner and writer on the series. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and Bron Studios’ Aaron Gilbert will exec produce with A24.

