‘The Harder They Fall’ Tops Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart As Netflix Has Strong Overall Movie Showing

Netflix had a good week at the virtual box office from November 1 to 7, taking the overall streaming crown with marquee feature film The Harder They Fall.

Nielsen said the film racked up almost 1.2 billion minutes of streaming views. That was well ahead of any other series or film, as two-time champ You faded to the No. 2 spot at 994 million minutes of viewing and other shows also lost steam.

Two other original films performed well for Netflix. Army of Thieves, a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie action outing Army of the Dead, collected 456 million viewing minutes. Love Hard, a dating comedy starring Nina Dobrev, scooped up 455 million. Along with Harder, they helped Netflix take the top three spots on Nielsen’s movie-centric chart.

Nielsen measures only viewing via a TV set, leaving aside mobile, delivering numbers from Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video after a month’s delay.

The Harder They Fall has appeared on Netflix’s new weekly charts, though primarily as a U.S. draw. Directed by The Bullitts, the film has a starry, mostly Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole. It is billed as a new spin on the Western, injecting kinetic action set pieces and a hip-hop-laced soundtrack into the genre.

Here is the overall top 10:

The Harder They Fall – film, 1.195 billion minutes of viewing

You – 30 episodes, 994M min.

CoComelon – 15 eps., 767M min.

Squid Game – 9 eps., 673M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 672M min.

Locke & Key – 20 eps., 635M min.

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 605M min.

Shameless – 134 eps., 594M min.

Maid – 10 eps., 524M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 519M min.