‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jeymes Samuel, the British-Nigerian filmmaker who made his feature debut with the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, has signed with CAA for representation.

The Netflix chart-topper centers on outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who learns that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, rounding up his gang to exact revenge against the man who long ago killed his parents. Samuel co-wrote the film—also starring LaKeith Stanfield, Regina King and Zazie Beetz—with Boaz Yakin. Samuel also produced and composed its soundtrack alongside Jay-Z.

Following its October debut, The Harder They Fall was named the best film of 2021 by the African American Film Critics Association. It also received the Ensemble Tribute at the Gotham Awards, and won the National Board of Review’s award for Best Ensemble. The film was also nominated for multiple Critics Choice Awards, including Best Acting Ensemble and Best Song for “Guns Go Bang”—written by Samuel, Jay-Z, and Kid Cudi. It also received a record-setting 20 nominations from the Black Reel Awards.

Samuels previously wrote, directed and scored the 2013 short film They Die by Dawn, starring Jesse Williams, Rosario Dawson, Michael K. Williams and Isaiah Washington. Also known by his stage name The Bullitts, he previously collaborated with Jay-Z on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby.

Samuel, who had been repped by WME, continues to be represented by attorney Matthew Johnson of Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, and Kole, and The Lede Company.