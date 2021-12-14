‘The Grinch’ Director Scott Mosier To Helm ‘Meebo And Me’ At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Scott Mosier has closed a deal to direct the live-action movie Meebo and Me at Warner Bros.

Deadline first told you that Warners snapped up the comedic family adventure spec by Free Guy‘s Matt Lieberman in a bidding war back in April.

In Meebo and Me, a divorced dad goes through great lengths to get his son the hot new toy, an adorable robot. But when the other toy robots rise up against their owners, the dad and his defective robot set out to save his son and the world while building a profound friendship along the way.

Kenya Barris is producing through his Khalabo Ink Society, along with Lieberman and Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group.

Lieberman’s Free Guy was one of the high points for original movies over the pandemic summer, earning $121.6 million at the domestic box office and $210M worldwide.

Mosier co-directed Illumination’s 2018 animated feature The Grinch which made $512.6M globally. He started his career as a producer on Kevin Smiths’ Clerks and produced multiple movies for the filmmaker including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jersey Girl, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Mosier was also a co-EP on the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting and wrote and produced the Relativity Media animated feature Free Birds which grossed more than $110M worldwide.

He is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.