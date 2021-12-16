‘The Golden Palace’: ’90s ‘The Golden Girls’ Spinoff Series Headed To Hulu

Picture it, Miami. 1992.

The Golden Palace, a 90s spin-off series of The Golden Girls, will stream exclusively via Hulu starting Jan. 10. The streamer is releasing Palace in celebration of franchise star Betty White’s 100th birthday just 7 days later.

Though it only ran for one season, The Golden Palace is a treasured follow-up of the original series that has mostly been unavailable to stream. It’s set after the events of the Golden Girls series finale that saw Bea Arthur’s departure as Dorothy Zbornak after marrying Blanche’s (Rue McClanahan) uncle Lucas (Leslie Nielson).

The new series reunited White’s Rose Nylund with Dorothy’s mother Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty), and Blanche as they’re amid mayhem while moving out of the Miami residence they shared for the titular Art Deco hotel in South Beach they invested in and would manage. Series costars include Don Cheadle, who played hotel manager Roland Wilson, and Cheech Marin as co-chef Roland Wilson.

Palace, created by Susan Harris, aired its only season consisting of 24 episodes from 1992-1993 before it was canceled by CBS.

The entire The Golden Girls series is available to stream via Hulu now.