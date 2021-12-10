The Game Awards Winners List: ‘It Takes Two’ Scores Game Of The Year; ‘Deathloop’, ‘Forza Horizon 5’ & ‘Kena’ Among Honorees

Hazelight Studios and EA’s It Takes Two took home several prizes at The Game Awards 2021, including best family game, best multiplayer game, and game of the year. The annual ceremony returned to a live ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, after it went virtual in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandmeic.

It Takes Two bested fellow GOTY nominees Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Metroid Dead, Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Also taking home numerous honors during the evening ceremony were Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Forza Horizon 5.

Like the 2020 iteration and previous years, The Game Awards 2021 featured some major starpower, with Simu Liu, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Giancarlo Esposito and Ming-Na Wen among the ceremony’s presenters. Schwartz and Sonic the Hedgehog co-star Jim Carrey came together to tease the film’s upcoming sequel with the first trailer.

The pre-show also featured news for gaming takes on entertainment titles, including Amazon’s The Expanse and horror classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which gets a multiplayer spin from Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham. Dune will also get the gaming treatment with a real-time strategy title.

Thursday’s awards show comes at a precarious time in the gaming industry, as major studios, including Activision Blizzard, have come under fire with toxic workplace allegations surrounding their work. Creator and host Geoff Keighley started off the ceremony addressing the grave headlines, denouncing toxic behavior.

“We should not and we will not tolerate abuse, harassment…by anyone including our online communities,” he said. “I call on everyone to do their part to build a better, safer video game industry.”

Additional highlights include the trailer for Paramount+’s Halo series, starring Pablo Schreiber, Imagine Dragons’ performance of their Arcane theme and updates for a number of major gaming titles including Warner Bros. Games’ Wonder Woman, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Remedy’s Alan Wake II and Fromsoftware’s Elden Ring.

See the full list of winners at The Game Awards below.

Game of the Year

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Ongoing

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Narrative

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Score and Music

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Best Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Games for Impact

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Community Support

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best VR/AR

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Best Action

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Best Role Playing

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Best Family

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Sports/Racing

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best Esports Team

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship