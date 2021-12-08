The Future Of Film Is Female 2021 Fall Short Film Fund Recipients Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Future Of Film Is Female (The FOFIF), the NYC based non-profit dedicated to amplifying the work of all women and non-binary filmmakers, announced its Fall 2021 Short Film Fund recipients. Founded in 2018, The FOFIF awards grants three times a year with partner companies, Heard City and Nice Shoes, to offer post-production grants.

“We are incredibly grateful to announce our support of the six filmmakers whose upcoming projects were selected in our Fall 2021 Short Film Fund cycle,” said The FOFIF Founder Caryn Coleman. “Fitting with our mission to help get diverse stories out into the world, these brilliant projects uniquely explore identity (Judaism, divorce, sexuality), work rivalry, and the life of pioneering filmmaker Barbara Hammer.”

The Filmmakers receive $1,000 for their short films at any production stage, and one short will receive post-production sound mix and editing courtesy of Head City, valued at $16,000. In addition to the Short Film Fund, recipients’ projects will receive promotional, exhibition, and community support from The FOFIF.

Read the full list of 2021 Film Fund recipients and their projects below:

Jessica Barr

A Mitzvah

Talia Cohen has just turned 13 and is mortified by everything, most notably herself. On the precipice of her bat mitzvah, Cohen grapples with her Jewish identity and sexuality at her least favorite place in the world — Hebrew School.

Aïda Ruilova

This Is Not A Date

A single mom and artist stuck in a never ending divorce finally hook up.

John E. Kilberg

Pierce Me

One evening, Tommy meets with Vela to get his ears pierced. But, before that can happen, Vela drags Tommy through Brooklyn on a romantic night adventure. Pierce Me stars Brooklyn drag queen Chiquitita in her first role on film.

Tiffany Tenille

Albion Rose

Following the arrival of an unwanted guest, a tightly-knit bond between two codependent sisters is put to the test when their idyllic playdate takes a dark turn.

Erin Vassilopoulos

Step Into The Mattress

Up against a deadline that could cost them their jobs, rivaling mattress store employees find common ground in latex.

Brydie O’Connor

Love, Barbara (Heard City)

(recipient of Head City services)

A short cinematic documentary about the iconic legacy of pioneering lesbian experimental filmmaker, Barbara Hammer, through the lens and love of her partner of over 30 years, Florrie Burke.