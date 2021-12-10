‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’: Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez & Henry Thomas Among 20 New Cast

Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher announced 20 new cast members including Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez and Henry Thomas.

Also aboard for Mike Flanagan’s upcoming limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe include Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

They join previously announced actors Frank Langella, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, and Carl Lumbly.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a short story written by Poe. First published in 1839, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and identity. The eight-episode series is described as an epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy.

The series, which was created by Flanagan, is exec produced by the auteur along with Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes.

The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Flanagan and Trevor Macy at Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal, including The Haunting of series – The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor; the recently launched and critically-lauded Midnight Mass, and the upcoming The Midnight Club.