‘The Dr. Oz Show’ To End In January; Spinoff ‘The Good Dish’ Will Replace It

The long-running daytime syndication series The Dr. Oz Show will come to an end on January 14, distributor Sony Pictures Television said Monday. The fate of the show, which had been renewed until mid-2023, became uncertain after host Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy for Senate in Pennsylvania, with the Fox stations in New York and Philadelphia pulling the program right away.

SPT

The Dr. Oz Show spinoff, The Good Dish — hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, along with Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa — has been picked up by station groups across the country that carry The Dr. Oz Show. They include Fox, which had been The Dr. Oz Show‘s core station group, and Hearst, Nexstar, Gray and Sinclair.

The Good Dish will launch on January 17 in more 90% of the U.S., including top-market stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years,” said Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales at Sony Pictures Television. “We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

The Good Dish comes from five-time Daytime Emmy-winning executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader and ZoCo Productions. The show is produced by ZoCo Productions and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Currently in its 13th season, The Dr. Oz Show has earned 10 Daytime Emmy Awards during it run.