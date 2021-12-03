‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Switches Lanes On Vaccinations And Ignites A Firestorm Of Online Criticism

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has touched a nerve among a certain segment of his fans, expressing skepticism in an online post of the motives of Moderna’s CEO in pushing for new vaccinations.

On Twitter earlier today, Noah raised an eyebrow and seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new COVID-19 vaccines for monetary reasons. Noah based that on reports so far that the omicron variant symptoms are mild.

Noah called Bancel, “The guy who stands to gain millions from new vaccines” and did a spit take by noting a new Ferrari awaits him.

“Now, look, I’m not saying the CEO of Moderna is lying. I’m not saying that at all,” Noah said. “I’m just saying I don’t think he’s the most objective source on this topic. I’ll wait to hear what neutral experts say about a new vaccine.”

Bancel said Tuesday that the high number of omicron mutations on the spike protein and its rapid spread indicate the need to modify current vaccines, according to the Financial Times.

Noah did say that if a new vaccine is needed, then “You might need to take 15 minutes out of your year” to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Several followers of The Daily Show Twitter account said Noah’s comments were akin to the anti-vaccination right, a position the usually ultra-liberal Noah doesn’t often explore. However, other fans supported him and praised his common sense. Watch the video below: