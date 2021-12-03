The CW Greenlights HBCU-Set ‘March’ Docuseries Following Prairie View A&M University Marching Band

On the heels of All American spinoff Homecoming, the CW has ordered its second series set against the HBCU experience. The network has greenlighted March, an eight-episode series which revolves around the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm, recently ranked as the top HBCU Division I band by ESPN’s The Undefeated.

March debuts Monday, January 24 (8-9 pm ET/PT). It then moves to Sundays starting February 27 (9-10 pm ET/PT), after All American and All American: Homecoming take over Monday nights. The All American spinoff Homecoming, also set against the HBCU experience, is written and exec produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The young-adult sports drama follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

According to the synopsis, “March showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As March shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”

From Stage 13, March is executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.