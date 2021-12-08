‘The Consultant’: Nat Wolff & Brittany O’Grady Join Prime Video Series

EXCLUSIVE: The White Lotus standout Brittany O’Grady and Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars) are set to star opposite Christoph Waltz in Prime Video’s dark comedy workplace thriller series The Consultant, from Servant creator Tony Basgallop, WandaVision exec producer Matt Shakman, MGM Television and Amazon Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Consultant explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive. It is inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel, a satire that is centered around Mr. Patoff, a bow-tie wearing consultant who comes to the rescue of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and soon seemingly starts running the company.

Wolff will play Craig, a disillusioned but talented mobile app developer, working for a games studio in Los Angeles. O’Grady plays Elaine, an ambitious assistant to the CEO, who, in the wake of a tragedy, sees an opportunity to accelerate her career.

Basgallop created the series and will serve as showrunner. Shakman will direct. Basgallop and Shakman will exec produce alongside Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian is co-producer.

O’Grady is coming off playing one of the leads in Mike White’s breakout HBO series The White Lotus. She also recently starred in Little Voice, the JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles’ series for Apple TV. Other work includes Lee Daniels’ Fox series Star and Sophia Takal’s film Black Christmas for Blumhouse, the Philip Noyce feature Above Suspicion opposite Emilia Clarke and a recurring role on CW series The Messengers. O’Grady is repped by ICM and Suskin Management.

Best known for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars and The Kill Team, actor/musician Wolff was featured in Stephen King’s miniseries adaptation of The Stand on CBS All Access and onstage in the NYC revival of Sam Shepard’s Buried Child. Upcoming, he’ll be seen in the Joe Exotic series for Peacock. Wolff is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.