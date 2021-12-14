‘The Cleaning Lady’: Eva De Dominici Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Eva De Dominici has been tapped for a heavily recurring role opposite Adan Canto on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

De Dominici will play Arman’s (Canto) wife, Nadia Morales, gorgeous and sultry, she manages the exclusive cigar club La Habana with her husband. But she’s not just a pretty face, she’s the Lady Macbeth in their relationship, encouraging and sometimes pushing Arman to ask for what he deserves within the crime syndicate. Nadia is comfortable using both her beauty and her brains to help Arman close important deals in Vegas.

Martha Millan also stars alongside newcomers Sebastien LaSalle and Valentino LaSalle, who share the role of Thony’s son Luca. Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr recur.

Homeland director Michael Offer directs and exec produced the pilot.

De Dominici’s previous credits include features You Shall Not Sleep and Tiger, Blood in the Mouth, and a guest-starring role in Hawaii Five-O. She’s repped by Gersh and Burstein Company.