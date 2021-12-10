The Butthole Surfers Documentary In The Works From Director Tom Stern

The Butthole Surfers, one of the bands that influenced some of the biggest rock bands of the 90s including Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers, are getting their own deep dive.

A feature documentary about the band, which was lampooned on The Simpsons and Beavis and Butthead and appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, is currently in the works from director Tom Stern.

Stern is a writer, director, producer and showrunner, whose credits include Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us and Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

The Butthole Surfers Movie will tell the story of the Texas-based band that featured members including singer Gibby Haynes, guitarist Paul Leary and drummer King Coffey. The band hs released eight studio albums since they formed in 1981 including Locust Abortion Technician, Hairway to Steven and the Capitol Records-released Electriclarryland, which spawned a surprising hit single with the song Pepper.

The band appeared at the first Lollapalooza at the request of founder Perry Farrell and made a record with Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

The doc will feature interviews with the likes of Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Henry Rollins, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow. It will also include archival footage, cutting-edge animation, graphics, and surreal re-enactments.

A Kickstarter to held fund the doc has already reached its goal in its first couple of days, raising more than $50,000 so far.

Stern will direct and produce. Noa Durban, who has collaborated with the likes of Killing Joke’s Jaz Coleman, and John Coltrane’s estate, will produce with American Hardcore director Paul Rachman exec producing.

Songe Riddle, who has worked on series such as Sherman’s Showcase, Seth Strong, who has worked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Cameron Burr, who has worked on Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us and A&E’s The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, will oversee the animation.

“The band exploded onto the underground music scene in the 1980s, amazing a growing audience as they built one of the most mind-boggling surrealist rock and roll spectacles ever devised. Their very name was a fuck you to the straight, conformist, homophobic Reagan ethos of the time. Instead, they were radically inclusive weirdo pioneers who pushed the limits of artistic expression and lifestyle,” Stern and Durban noted. “They lived on the edge – nomadic art-punk pioneers on an endless tour, blowing minds and spreading their art to a cult following.”