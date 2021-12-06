‘The Boys’ Animated Anthology Series Offshoot ‘Diabolical’ Ordered By Prime Video

The Boys is receiving a wicked treatment.

At the Brazil Comic-Con, Prime Video announced The Boys: Diabolical, a new eight-episode animated anthology series set in the universe of the The Boys.

The new series, set to premiere in 2022, will reveal untold stories in the world of The Boys. The stories in it come from certain Hollywood big names including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

“We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it,” The Boys executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke said.

This is the second The Boys spinoff ordered by Prime Video, joining a YA superhero college series greenlighted in September.

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by Eric Kripke.

Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

