Blumhouse’s ‘The Black Phone’ Will Now Ring In The Summer

Universal/Blumhouse’s Black Phone will now be answered by moviegoers in the summer. The studio is pushing the Ethan Hawke horror thriller from Feb. 4, 2022 to June 24, 2022. Uni already had the date blocked off for an untitled Blumhouse movie.

The pic will be up against Warner Bros.’ Baz Luhrmann movie Elvis. Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sings recently departed the summer date.

Black Phone leaves behind Lionsgate’s Moonfall and Paramount’s Jackass Forever on Feb. 4.

Scott Derrickson directs and co-wrote Black Phone with C. Robert Cargill off Joe Hill’s short story from his New York Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts.

The Black Phone follows a 13-year old boy, who after being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.

The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill’s Crooked Highway and presented by Universal and Blumhouse. Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill are producers on the film, which is executive produced by Hill, Christopher H. Warner and Ryan Turek.