The Black List, The Muslim Public Affairs Council, and Pillars Fund, Present The 2021/2022 Muslim List

EXCLUSIVE: The Black List, in partnership with the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) Hollywood Bureau and Pillars Fund, announced the opening of submissions for the second annual Muslim List.

Following the GLAAD List, CAPE List, Latinx Feature and TV Lists, the Disability List and the Indigenous List, this is the first blcklst.com partnership to exclusively highlight Muslim screenwriters. The top ten original feature films and pilot scripts submitted will be selected for the second Muslim List.

“It remains disappointing that lists like this and others remain so necessary in the film and television industries in 2021, but one silver lining is that it gives us a good excuse to partner with extraordinary folks like MPAC and Pillars in increasing the visibility of a wide variety of scripts from Muslim writers. I’m very much looking forward to reading the work of the writers we find this year and, even moreso, seeing the films and television that they write beyond that.”

Submissions will remain open on blcklst.com from December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Eligible writers may submit their scripts any time during that period, with an evaluation purchase deadline of January 28, 2022.

Selected writers will be notified of their placement in spring 2022, with a public announcement to follow. Requirements for The Muslim List include:

Writers should identify as Muslim. While writers can be from any country of origin, they must currently reside in the U.S.

Writing teams are eligible as long as one member of the team identifies as Muslim.

Scripts can be multilingual as long as they are written primarily in English.

Feature films and original television pilots will be accepted, no web series or documentaries please.

“The 2020 Muslim List was a great success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Black List and Pillars Fund on the 2nd annual Muslim List,” said Sue Obeidi, director of Hollywood Bureau. “American Muslim communities are rich with talent and we’re honored to provide opportunities that help move the needle forward. We are grateful to Franklin Leonard and the entire Black List team for elevating the voices.”