The Black List 2021 Screenplays Revealed (Updating Live)

The Black List, the buzzy compendium of the year’s most-liked unproduced Hollywood screenplays, is revealing its 2021 titles Monday. The 17th annual list is being revealed online by Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis.
Previous scripts on The Black List include four that went on to win the Best Picture Oscar: Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, The King’s Speech and Spotlight, and a total of 12 Screenwriting Oscars in the bunch. Last year, Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter was the top script in voting.
Other Black List-to-screen films include the likes of recent pics Free Guy and Promising Young Woman, along with Queen & Slim I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, The Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Since The Black List was first released in 2005, 440-plus scripts have been produced.
The Family Plan
David Coggeshall
Follow
Michael Kujak
Ways To Hide In Winter
Jenny Halper
Jellyfish Days
Matthew Kic, Mike Sorce
The Devil Herself
Colin Bannon
Ultra
Colin Bannon
The College Dropout
Michael Ballin, Thomas Aguilar
Killers And Diplomats
John Taylor McClain, Michael Nourse
Mr. Benihana
Chris Wu
Hard To Get
Dan Schoffer
Symphony Of Survival
Daniel Persitz
Lady Krylon
Brandon Constantine
It Was You
William Yu
In The End
Brian T. Arnold
Go Dark
John Marentette, Spencer Marentette
Sandpiper
Lindsay Michel
Whittier
Ben Mehlman, Filipe Coutinho
Fiendish
Edgar Castillo
Max And Tony’s Epic One-Night Stand
Thomas Kivney
Killer Instinct
Lillian Yu
Abbi And The Eighth Wonder
Matt Roller
Rabbit Season
Shanrah Wakefield
Indigo
Ola Shokunbi
Thicker Than Ice
Tara Tomicevic
The Dark
Chad Handley
Ballast
Justin Piasecki
Homecoming
Murder Ink (Hudson Obayuwana, Brandon Broussard, Jana Savage
False Truth
Thomas Berry, Isaac Gabaeff, Nathan Gabaeff
Apex
Jeremy Robbins
Divorce Party
Rebecca Webb
Mercury
Stefan Jaworski
The Way You Remember Me
Geoffrey Roth
Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours In Vegas
Jordan VanDina
Carriage Hill
Emi Mochizuki, Carrie Wilson
Loud
Whit Brayton
Sleep Solution
Jenni Hendricks, Ted Caplan
Operation Milk & Cookies
M. Miller Davis
Air Jordan
Alex Convery
See How They Run
Lily Hollander
Michael Bay: The Explosive Biopic
Sean Tidwell
Chicago For One
Madeleine Paul
From Little Acorns Grow
Laura Kosann
An Ideal Woman
Laura Kosann
The Villain
Andrew Ferguson
Yasuke
Stuart C. Paul
Grizz
Connor Barry
A Nice Indian Boy
Eric Randall
Candlewood
Jessica Granger, Jason Benjamin
Shania!
Jessica Welsh
St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents The Vagina Monologues
Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith
Blackpill
Alexandra Serio
Lift
Daniel Kunka
The Unbound
Sam West
A Hufflepuff Love Story
Sophia Lopez
Mimi
Scarlett Bermingham
Hot Girl Summer
Michelle Askew
Believe Me
Dreux Moreland, Hannah Mescon
Wheels Come Off
Kryzz Gautier
The Fire Outside
Yumiko Fujiwara
Four Assassins and a Funeral
Ryan Hooper
Worst. Dinner. Ever.
Jack Waz
Cruel Summer
Leigh Cesiro, Erica Matlin
Challengers
Justin Kuritzkes
Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel
Michael Shanks
Wait List
Carly J. Hallman
Hello Universe
Michael Golamco
