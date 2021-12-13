The Black List 2021 Screenplays Revealed (Updating Live)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The Black List

The Black List, the buzzy compendium of the year’s most-liked unproduced Hollywood screenplays, is revealing its 2021 titles Monday. The 17th annual list is being revealed online by Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis.

Previous scripts on The Black List include four that went on to win the Best Picture Oscar: Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, The King’s Speech and Spotlight, and a total of 12 Screenwriting Oscars in the bunch. Last year, Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter was the top script in voting.

Other Black List-to-screen films include the likes of recent pics Free Guy and Promising Young Woman, along with Queen & Slim I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird BoxThe Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Since The Black List was first released in 2005, 440-plus scripts have been produced.

Check out the unordered list below as the scripts are revealed by Black and Dennis, and stay tuned for the full, ordered list later this morning.

The Family Plan
David Coggeshall

Follow
Michael Kujak

Ways To Hide In Winter
Jenny Halper

Jellyfish Days
Matthew Kic, Mike Sorce

The Devil Herself
Colin Bannon

Ultra
Colin Bannon

The College Dropout
Michael Ballin, Thomas Aguilar

Killers And Diplomats
John Taylor McClain, Michael Nourse

Mr. Benihana
Chris Wu

Hard To Get
Dan Schoffer

Symphony Of Survival
Daniel Persitz

Lady Krylon
Brandon Constantine

It Was You
William Yu

In The End
Brian T. Arnold

Go Dark
John Marentette, Spencer Marentette

Sandpiper
Lindsay Michel

Whittier
Ben Mehlman, Filipe Coutinho

Fiendish
Edgar Castillo

Max And Tony’s Epic One-Night Stand
Thomas Kivney

Killer Instinct
Lillian Yu

Abbi And The Eighth Wonder
Matt Roller

Rabbit Season
Shanrah Wakefield

Indigo
Ola Shokunbi

Thicker Than Ice
Tara Tomicevic

The Dark
Chad Handley

Ballast
Justin Piasecki

Homecoming
Murder Ink (Hudson Obayuwana, Brandon Broussard, Jana Savage

False Truth
Thomas Berry, Isaac Gabaeff, Nathan Gabaeff

Apex
Jeremy Robbins

Divorce Party
Rebecca Webb

Mercury
Stefan Jaworski

The Way You Remember Me
Geoffrey Roth

Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours In Vegas
Jordan VanDina

Carriage Hill
Emi Mochizuki, Carrie Wilson

Loud
Whit Brayton

Sleep Solution
Jenni Hendricks, Ted Caplan

Operation Milk & Cookies
M. Miller Davis

Air Jordan
Alex Convery

See How They Run
Lily Hollander

Michael Bay: The Explosive Biopic
Sean Tidwell

Chicago For One
Madeleine Paul

From Little Acorns Grow
Laura Kosann

An Ideal Woman
Laura Kosann

The Villain
Andrew Ferguson

Yasuke
Stuart C. Paul

Grizz
Connor Barry

A Nice Indian Boy
Eric Randall

Candlewood
Jessica Granger, Jason Benjamin

Shania!
Jessica Welsh

St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents The Vagina Monologues
Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith

Blackpill
Alexandra Serio

Lift
Daniel Kunka

The Unbound
Sam West

A Hufflepuff Love Story
Sophia Lopez

Mimi
Scarlett Bermingham

Hot Girl Summer
Michelle Askew

Believe Me
Dreux Moreland, Hannah Mescon

Wheels Come Off
Kryzz Gautier

The Fire Outside
Yumiko Fujiwara

Four Assassins and a Funeral
Ryan Hooper

Worst. Dinner. Ever.
Jack Waz

Cruel Summer
Leigh Cesiro, Erica Matlin

Challengers
Justin Kuritzkes

Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel
Michael Shanks

Wait List
Carly J. Hallman

Hello Universe
Michael Golamco

