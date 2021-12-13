The Black List 2021 Screenplays Revealed (Updating Live)

The Black List, the buzzy compendium of the year’s most-liked unproduced Hollywood screenplays, is revealing its 2021 titles Monday. The 17th annual list is being revealed online by Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis.

Previous scripts on The Black List include four that went on to win the Best Picture Oscar: Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, The King’s Speech and Spotlight, and a total of 12 Screenwriting Oscars in the bunch. Last year, Sophie Dawson’s Headhunter was the top script in voting.

Other Black List-to-screen films include the likes of recent pics Free Guy and Promising Young Woman, along with Queen & Slim I, Tonya, All the Money in the World, Bird Box, The Post and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Since The Black List was first released in 2005, 440-plus scripts have been produced.

Check out the unordered list below as the scripts are revealed by Black and Dennis, and stay tuned for the full, ordered list later this morning.

The Family Plan

David Coggeshall

Follow

Michael Kujak

Ways To Hide In Winter

Jenny Halper

Jellyfish Days

Matthew Kic, Mike Sorce

The Devil Herself

Colin Bannon

Ultra

Colin Bannon

The College Dropout

Michael Ballin, Thomas Aguilar

Killers And Diplomats

John Taylor McClain, Michael Nourse

Mr. Benihana

Chris Wu

Hard To Get

Dan Schoffer

Symphony Of Survival

Daniel Persitz

Lady Krylon

Brandon Constantine

It Was You

William Yu

In The End

Brian T. Arnold

Go Dark

John Marentette, Spencer Marentette

Sandpiper

Lindsay Michel

Whittier

Ben Mehlman, Filipe Coutinho

Fiendish

Edgar Castillo

Max And Tony’s Epic One-Night Stand

Thomas Kivney

Killer Instinct

Lillian Yu

Abbi And The Eighth Wonder

Matt Roller

Rabbit Season

Shanrah Wakefield

Indigo

Ola Shokunbi

Thicker Than Ice

Tara Tomicevic

The Dark

Chad Handley

Ballast

Justin Piasecki

Homecoming

Murder Ink (Hudson Obayuwana, Brandon Broussard, Jana Savage

False Truth

Thomas Berry, Isaac Gabaeff, Nathan Gabaeff

Apex

Jeremy Robbins

Divorce Party

Rebecca Webb

Mercury

Stefan Jaworski

The Way You Remember Me

Geoffrey Roth

Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours In Vegas

Jordan VanDina

Carriage Hill

Emi Mochizuki, Carrie Wilson

Loud

Whit Brayton

Sleep Solution

Jenni Hendricks, Ted Caplan

Operation Milk & Cookies

M. Miller Davis

Air Jordan

Alex Convery

See How They Run

Lily Hollander

Michael Bay: The Explosive Biopic

Sean Tidwell

Chicago For One

Madeleine Paul

From Little Acorns Grow

Laura Kosann

An Ideal Woman

Laura Kosann

The Villain

Andrew Ferguson

Yasuke

Stuart C. Paul

Grizz

Connor Barry

A Nice Indian Boy

Eric Randall

Candlewood

Jessica Granger, Jason Benjamin

Shania!

Jessica Welsh

St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents The Vagina Monologues

Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith

Blackpill

Alexandra Serio

Lift

Daniel Kunka

The Unbound

Sam West

A Hufflepuff Love Story

Sophia Lopez

Mimi

Scarlett Bermingham

Hot Girl Summer

Michelle Askew

Believe Me

Dreux Moreland, Hannah Mescon

Wheels Come Off

Kryzz Gautier

The Fire Outside

Yumiko Fujiwara

Four Assassins and a Funeral

Ryan Hooper

Worst. Dinner. Ever.

Jack Waz

Cruel Summer

Leigh Cesiro, Erica Matlin

Challengers

Justin Kuritzkes

Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel

Michael Shanks

Wait List

Carly J. Hallman

Hello Universe

Michael Golamco

