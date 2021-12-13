The Black List 2021 Scorecard: Scripts By Agency & Management Company

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
CAA Bellevue Productions

CAA and Bellevue Productions top the lists of the Hollywood agencies and management companies who rep the most writers on this year’s The Black List, which was unveiled Monday.

CAA, which was fifth overall in 2020, edged out Verve Talent and Literary Agency which had eight mentions this year, followed by UTA with 7.5 and APA with six. UTA, which had the most repped writers last year, had two of the top four scripts on the list in top finisher Cauliflower by Daniel Jackson which finished with 32 votes, and No. 4 Killer Instinct by Lillian Yu.

On the management side, Bellevue Entertainment had the most mentions on today’s list with nine and reps Jackson. The company was followed in the rankings by Grandview (six scripts) and Sugar23 (five). In 2020, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment was No. 1 with nine scripts on the list, while Grandview was second and Bellevue tied for fourth with Writ Large.

Here are the rankings as compiled from today’s The Black List data:

SCRIPTS BY AGENCY

CAA – 9
Verve Talent and Literary Agency – 8
*UTA – 7.5
APA – 6
Paradigm – 5
WME – 5
Gersh – 2
Kaplan-Stahler Agency – 2
Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston – 1
*ICM Partners – 0.5

SCRIPTS BY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Bellvue Productions – 9
Grandview – 6
Sugar23 – 5
Fourth Wall Management – 4
Writ Large – 4
*Heroes And Villains Entertainment – 3.5
Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment – 3
Lit Entertainment Group – 3
Management 360 – 3
3 Arts Entertainment – 2
Cavalry Media – 2
Mazo Partners – 2
42 – 1
The Arlook Group – 1
Authentic Talent & Literary Management – 1
Circle of Confusion – 1
Empirical Evidence – 1
Gotham Group – 1
Housefire Management – 1
Industry Entertainment – 1
Manage-Ment – 1
MGMT Entertainment – 1
New Wave Entertainment – 1
Rain Management Group – 1
Redefine Entertainment – 1
Schemers Entertainment – 1
Tact Media – 1
Untitled Entertainment – 1
Zero Gravity Management – 1
*Anonymous Content – 0.5
*Artists First – 0.5

*total includes split representation on a script

