American High Gets Into Franchise Business With ‘The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge’ As Hulu Greenlights Sequel; Jordan VanDina To Direct In Feature Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has greenlighted The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge—a raunchy holiday sequel to American High’s 2020 comedy The Binge, which starred Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco and Dexter Darden. The original film’s screenwriter Jordan VanDina has been tapped to direct the new feature from his original script, in his feature debut.

Like the original film, the sequel is set in a near future where all drinking and drugs are banned except for on one glorious day known as The Binge. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. The new holiday adventure will feature magical storybooks, catchy songs, stop-motion animation… and drugs! Lots of them! Merry Bingemas!

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett and Molle DeBartolo will produce the film with which American High is launching its first franchise, with Andrew Reyes exec producing. Casting details have not yet been disclosed.

“I am thrilled for my directorial debut to be a Christmas sequel to The Binge. Working with the tight-knit American High film family in Syracuse, NY has been an honor and a privilege,” said VanDina. “And like all great filmmakers say ‘Always work with children, animals and locations that involve snow and sub-zero temperatures.’ This film has all of those!”

American High is a production company founded in 2017 by Garelick—who directed the first Binge film—and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. Apart from The Binge, the company specializing in provocative teen comedies has thus far completed ten films including Big Time Adolescence, which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu; Banana Split, starring Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato and Dylan Sprouse; Looks That Kill, starring Brandon Flynn; Josh Friedlander’s Holly Slept Over; The Ultimate Playlist of Noise starring Emmy nominee Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson; Natalie Morales’ solo feature directorial debut, Plan B; Talia Osteen’s Sex Appeal; and Sammi Cohen’s untitled feature directorial debut starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho.

VanDina is represented by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.