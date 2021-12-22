‘The Bachelorette’ Steady With Michelle Young’s Final Pick; Season 18 Finale Down From Premiere

The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young handed out her final rose while also handing ABC yet another primetime win.

Season 18 of the ABC dating competition series came to a close Tuesday evening, marking the night’s highest-rated program. Per fast affiliates the season ender, which saw Michelle pick Nayte Olukoya as her final man, drew in a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.29 million viewers. Runner-up was Brandon Jones. While The Bachelorette was steady from previous weeks leading to the finale, Tuesday’s ender was down in demo rating from the Season 18 premiere in October (0.7, 2.84M) but rose in viewers.

ABC followed up The Bachelorette finale with After the Final Rose, which provided fans updates on Michelle and Natye, who are still engaged and have started their lives together. After the Final Rose also revealed a trailer for the upcoming 2022 iteration of The Bachelor, featuring Clayton Echard.

The Bachelortette shined against repeats on both CBS and NBC. CBS took the night’s most viewers among non-sport programming with a repeat of FBI (0.4, 4.13M). Fox featured regional coverage of various NFL games. The CW brought back Beebo Saves Christmas and aired Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021.