‘The Atlas Six’: Amazon Adapting Viral Fantasy Novel As Series With Brightstar

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has beaten out a number of bidders for the small-screen rights to fantasy novel The Atlas Six, which went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

The streamer is now developing the project as a series with author Alexene Farol Follmuth, otherwise known as Olivie Blake, and Brightstar, the London-based production company founded by The Crown producer Tanya Seghatchian and Cold War producer John Woodward.

The book begins when six of the uniquely talented magicians are selected to earn a place in The Alexandrian Society, the eternally powerful secret society in the world.

The chosen – only six are chosen each decade – will secure a life of power and prestige beyond their wildest dreams. But at what cost? Each of the six newest recruits has their reasons for accepting the Society’s elusive invitation. Even if it means growing closer than they could have imagined to their most dangerous enemies—or risking unforgivable betrayal from their most trusted allies—they will fight tooth and nail for the right to join the ranks of the Alexandrians.

The Atlas Six was originally self-published via Kindle Digital Publishing but quickly went viral with over 11M mentions on social media site TikTok, which sparked a major publishing bidding war. Tor won that battle and is publishing a revised and edited version with new illustrations in March 2022.

The second book in the trilogy is set to be released in fall 2022.

Farol Follmuth will exec produce the series with Seghatchian and Woodward.

It is the latest fantasy project for Amazon, which recently launched a series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling The Wheel Of Time fantasy novels, and is preparing for the launch of a Lord of the Rings television series.

Brightstar, which struck a first-look deal with Amazon Studios in 2019, is run by Seghatchian and Woodward, who are exec producing Netflix’s Kaos, the darkly comic reimagining of Greek mythology from The End of The F***ing World’s Charlie Covell and produced Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog and Amazon Studios feature film Cold War.

Seghatchian has served as an exec producer on Netflix’s The Crown after developing and producing the first four films in the Harry Potter franchise for Warner Bros. Woodward was previously CEO of both the British Film Institute and the UK Film Council.

Farol Follmuth is repped by Sugar23 and Triada U.S.