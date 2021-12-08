People’s Choice Awards Winner’s List: ‘Black Widow’ Movie of the Year; Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera Take Home Icon Awards

NBC and E! celebrated the people’s choice’s on Tuesday night. Fans rated the the best in movies, television, music and pop culture during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards show, hosted by actor and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson. This year marked the first time the award show did a simultaneous live broadcast across both channels.

Among the highlights, Oscar winner Halle Berry accepted The People’s Icon award, Kim Kardashian The Fashion Icon award, and Grammy winner Christina Aguilera the first-ever Music Icon award. Dwayne Johnson took home The People’s Champion award for his philanthropic work.

Top performances of the night included Aguilera’s debut of a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, with tracks from her new Spanish-language album. Country star Blake Shelton’s performed his latest song “Come Back as a Country Boy”, and H.E.R. performed a musical tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend Marvin Gaye.

Category winners tonight included Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow winning The Movie of 2021, with Netflix’s Squid Game taking the Bingeworthy Show award. Other winners across the wide spectrum included Adele, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston and Ellen Pompeo, and Britney Spears as the Social Star of 2021.

The following are 2021 People’s Choice Awards winners:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

THE SONG OF 2021

Butter

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

Butter

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

STAY

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain