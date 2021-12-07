Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Sells To France’s TF1

Jimmy Fallon’s NBC competition series That’s My Jam has sold to France’s TF1, marking the show’s debut international adaptation outside of the U.S just a week after its first episode.

TF1 Productions and U.S. producer Universal Television Alternative Studio will produce the local version, with production commencing next year. The show is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats.

That’s My Jam draws on Fallon’s Tonight Show musical segments such as Wheel of Musical Impressions, Musical Genre Challenge and Slay It Don’t Spray It, and the French version will similarly see celebrity contestants face off against each other in musical-inspired games.

Last week’s debut special episode, which featured Ariana Granda, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, became the top-rated new unscripted launch on U.S. broadcast TV this year, according to NBCUniversal. Produced by Universal alongside Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog, the full series will kick off next year and also be available on NBCUniversal streamer Peacock.

“Music is a universal language and we are excited to see French audiences fall in love with this fun and super-sized prime time version of Fallon’s beloved musical segments,” said Enrique Guillén, EVP, Commercial Strategy and International Development, Universal Studio Group.