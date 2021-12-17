You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Texas Monthly Inks First-Look Deal With HBO & HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max are solidifying their relationship with Texas Monthly with a three-year first-look deal. Under the pact, the publication will develop new projects for both HBO and streaming platform, HBO Max.

HBO Max is currently in production on Love & Death, a limited series from Lionsgate Television, which is inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” part one and part two) by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. Love & Death centers on the true story of a suburban Texas crime — the brutal ax killing of Betty Gore by her friend Candace “Candy” Montgomery. The series is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley, along with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, with Lesli Linka Glatter to direct and Elizabeth Olsen to star.

Since signing with CAA in 2019, Texas Monthly has had more than two dozen articles in various stages of development, with partners ranging from Renée Zellweger and George Clooney to Taylor Sheridan and Tom Hanks.

For almost half a century, Texas Monthly has chronicled life in the Lone Star State, exploring its politics and personalities, barbecue and business, true crime and tacos, honky-tonks and hiking. The publication presents stories on multiple platforms, including its website, printed magazine, podcasts, videos, books, and live events, with a combined monthly audience of more than 30 million.

Texas Monthly is repped by CAA.

