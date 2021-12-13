You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Leonard Soloway Dies: Prolific Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Was 93

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Fox Entertainment Acquires Top TV Movie Producer & Distributor MarVista Entertainment
Read the full story

‘Insecure’ Alum Terri J. Vaughn Signs With Buchwald

Terri J. Vaughn
Courtesy of Tim Caver

EXCLUSIVE: Insecure and The Steve Harvey Show alum Terri J. Vaughn has signed with Buchwald in all areas.

Vaughn made her debut as a small screen lead in Season 2 of The Steve Harvey Show in the role of Alizay Jenkins, which earned her three NAACP Image Awards.

Vaughn followed that up with appearances on ER, Soulfood, and Girlfriends before boarding All Of Us, executive produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2003 where she starred as Jonelle Abrahams for three seasons.

In 2020, she landed the role of investigative reporter and podcaster Rose Cranberry, host of the true-crime series Looking for Latoya on HBO’s Insecure.

She currently stars as a series regular of Ava Duverney’s Cherish the Day for OWN. Vaughn also recently directed her first episodic drama, Tales for BET.

Other credits include Meet the Browns, Greenleaf, Rel, and First Wives Club.

On the producing side, Vaughn and her business partner Cas Sigers-Beedles have produced multiple projects under their independent shingle, Nina Holiday Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad