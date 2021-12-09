‘Tell Me Lies’: Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal & Alicia Crowder To Co-Star In Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sonia Mena (Invasion), Catherine Missal (The Blacklist) and Alicia Crowder (Bleecker) are set as series regulars opposite Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in Tell Me Lies, Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Mena will play Pippa, the ringleader of the group who uses her bravado to mask a deep insecurity. Although she’d never admit it, she cares way too much what others think. She and Lucy (Van Patten) become close friends at college, but they find themselves constantly at odds with each other.

Missal portrays Bree. Grounded and caring with a strong sense of who she is, Bree is one of Lucy’s best friends and has been since their first day of college. Although she initially presents as naive, she is actually anything but.

Crowder’s Diana has an Audrey Hepburn air about her, elegant, confident, and poised. But underneath it all she has a formidable strength, and is nobody’s fool. Once Lucy finds out that Diana and Stephen (Jackson White) have been in a tumultuous relationship for years, she is threatened—and rightly so. Diana knows Stephen in a way Lucy does not and knows how to navigate his games.

Oppenheimer, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski via their Belletrist banner, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan for Rebelle Media, and Vice Studios’ Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer for Vice-owned Refinery29. Lovering serves as a consulting producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Maybe best known for recurring as Xiomara on The Deuce, Mena most recently appeared in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Invasion and Hulu’s coming-of-age series Love, Victor. Their other credits include HBO’s Search Party, Comedy Central’s Alternatino with Arturo Castro, and Focus Features’ Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Mena is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency and Seven Summits.

Missal began acting at an early age, getting her start performing on Broadway in productions of Mary Poppins and A Tale of Two Cities. She transitioned into television and film, with credits including The Blacklist, Doubt and Law & Order: SVU, as well as a supporting role in the New Line feature Vacation starring Ed Helms. Missal is repped by Stewart Talent and Peggy Becker at Parkside Talent.

Crowder, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Drama, most recently starred in the independent film, Bleecker, directed by Edith Hagigi. Previous credits include a recurring role on Netflix’s The Society and a guest star role on Instinct for CBS. Crowder is repped by Gersh and MJ Management.