Television Academy To Launch DEI Task Force Following ReadySet Evaluation

The Television Academy will assemble a DEI–focused task force to further address the need for diversification among its ranks, following an evaluation by diversity consultant ReadySet.

In March, the organization which oversees the annual Primetime Emmy Awards revealed that it would partner with ReadySet to evaluate and analyze the Academy’s polices, procedures and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The examination, which looked into membership, leadership, staff composition and attitudes and perceptions regarding DEI, revealed both the Academy’s DEI strengths and blindspots.

Among the findings were concerns over transparency, accountability, diversity and representation – especially for Television Academy members with intersectional, historically marginalized identities, the Academy said. DEI efforts were also perceived as performative by underrepresented members.

With this information, The Academy will build its task force first by hiring a senior executive in the membership department to drive new member outreach and community engagement.

The proposed task force will work with ReadySet to develop, deploy and monitor an action plan over the coming months to fully integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into the organization’s overall mission. ReadySet will also help implement activities and programs, like training, education and resources for leadership and members.

Additionally, the Television Academy seeks to diversify and support its leadership so that it reflects the Academy’s membership. It will evaluate the composition and function of the Peer Group Executive Committees, creating pathways and opportunities to leadership for all members.

“It’s one thing to commission a study to formally identify issues within our organization, but it’s critical to commit to change. This change is not about any particular program or competition, it’s about systemic change across the organization. We are setting strategic objectives and creating goals that will deal directly with the challenges, and we are committed to holding ourselves accountable and sharing our results,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy.

The 2021 Television Academy Membership Study and DEI report can be found here.