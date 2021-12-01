Taylor Tomlinson Comedy Special Set At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Tomlinson is returning to Netflix for her second comedy special with the streaming giant. The popular Last Comic Standing alumna will shoot her as-yet untitled one-hour special on Friday, December 17 at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, MA.

Tomlinson’s first Netflix comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis, premiered in March 2020. Her first Netflix set was on The Comedy Lineup, a rapid-fire series of 15-minute stand-up performances, in 2018.

Tomlinson will executive produce the special, along with Judi Marmel for Levity Live and John Bravakis for Triage Entertainment. Kristian Mercado directs.

Tomlinson started doing comedy at just 16 years old. She was a top finalist on Season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She appeared recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Tomlinson continues to perform to sold out audiences on her Deal With It tour, which began in September 2021 and will continue through Spring of 2022. She is repped by Levity Live, UTA, and Fox Rothschild.