‘Taurus’: Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Megan Fox & More Set For Colson Baker Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Rivulet Media’s Colson Baker music saga feature Taurus has added Maddie Hasson (Malignant, God Bless America), Scoot McNairy (C’mon C’mon, The Quiet Place Part II, Argo), Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2), Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory (Euphoria), recording artist Lil Tjay, Megan Fox (Transformers) and musician Naomi Wild.

Taurus, formerly known as Good News, tells the story of a rising but troubled musician (Baker) as he spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song. His sister-like assistant (Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, his collaborators (Scoot Mcnairy, Lil Meech and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, while his dealer (Ruby Rose) and his ex (Megan Fox) push him deeper into the void. The movie explores the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process and the music industry. Tim Sutton directed off his original screenplay.

Baker is working on several new songs. Jib Polhemus produced alongside Rivulet Media’s film division President, Rob Paris and COO Mike Witherill. Anonymous Content and Paradigm are co-representing the worldwide rights.

Rivulet is in post-production on Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please which stars Andrea Riseborough, Demi Moore, Harry Melling, and Karl Glusman. and will premiere next month at the Rotterdam Film Festival.