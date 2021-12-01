Tamara Tunie To Narrate Capitol Riot Documentary ‘Preserving Democracy’ For PBS

EXCLUSIVE: Law & Order: SVU star Tamara Tunie is to narrate a documentary about the domestic assault on the Capitol complex for PBS.

Tunie, who also stars in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, will lead Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union.

The two-hour doc, which will air on January 6 2022 on The WNET Group’s PBS station Thirteen, will examine the pursuit of democracy, within the U.S. and others, on the anniversary of the 2021 Capitol riot.

It will chronicle the history of the democratic system from its origins to the present and address political divisiveness and threats to democracy around the world, considering global progress as well as regression and offering reflections on lessons learned.

It comes a year after the insurrection, which stands out as one of the most shocking moments in American history. Incited by a sitting president, the riot caused the deaths of five people; 140 Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia officers and numerous civilians were injured; and a hole was torn in the democratic system the nation has nurtured for nearly 250 years.

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union will also give context, highlighting changes in American ideas of democracy, from the American Revolution and the earliest days of the Republic through Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Movement and the suppression of the Black and Mexican American vote in the 1960s and 1970s. The film tracks former President Barack Obama’s path to the presidency. It also explores how identity politics and changing ideologies across the country helped pave the way to the election of former President Donald Trump and the events that followed.

It will also look at the formation of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and what the committee is seeking to uncover.

The doc will feature interviews with political experts, activists, journalists and historians, including Valerie Jarrett, former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Janet Napolitano, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Fiona Hill, Presidential Advisor and former official at the U.S. National Security Council, Peril author Robert Costa and Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union is exec produced by Dana Roberson with Lesley Norman, Stephen Segaller and Neal Shapiro as executives-in-charge.

“The Capitol insurrection stunned our nation and shook the foundation of our government to its core,” said Roberson. “Through this documentary we encourage people to think critically about the future of our nation and the role we each play in preserving our democracy.”