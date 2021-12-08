‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today.

The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing.

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” said SXSW Director of Film, Janet Pierson. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

The Daniels made their feature directorial debut with the 2016 comedy Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. They’re perhaps best known for their music videos, including that promoting DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s single “Turn Down for What,” which won the SXSW 2015 Grand Jury Award for Music Videos. The filmmakers previously won the 2012 SXSW Grand Jury Award for Music Videos with “My Machines,” their video for the experimental rock group, Battles.

SXSW will announce its full film program on January 11, taking place in person from March 11-2022, with select films also being made available online to badgeholders. More information on the festival can be found here.