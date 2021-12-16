‘Survivor’ & ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finales Tie To Rule Wednesday Demo, Competition Series Fall From Premieres

Wednesday primetime belonged to competition programs with The Masked Singer and Survivor tying for the evening’s top demo rating. The Masked Singer–Survivor tie comes just a day after Tuesday saw a three-way tie between The Voice, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Survivor and The Masked Singer both drew in 0.9 ratings in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates, besting NBC’s holiday programming and ABC’s sitcom repeats. Between the two, Survivor won more viewers, drawing around 5.14 million viewers with its season finale. The finale episode of the Fiji-set Season 41 saw Survivor Erika take home the $1 million prize, becoming the series’ first Canadian winner. She was also the first woman to win in seven seasons. Read Deadline’s full recap here.

Fox’s The Masked Singer also featured a big reveal, with The Queen of Hearts being the last one standing, after it was unveiled that Todrick Hall was behind The Bull. Audiences then learned that singer Jewel as being the The Queen of Hearts. Read about the reveal here.

While the series’ season finales marked primetime wins, both The Masked Singer and Survivor were down in demo rating from their premieres back in September. The Masked Singer rose in viewers from the season opener while Survivor fell. Last night’s Survivor finale was also down from the previous season ender in May 2020 (1.6, 7.95M). Similarly, The Masked Singer‘s most recent finale was down from its previous one in May (1.3, 5.10M).

NBC’s night peaked with Young Rock (0.5, 2.96M). The CW featured coverage of iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2021 (0.1, 0.56M).