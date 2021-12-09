‘Survivor’ & ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Wednesday; ‘Alter Ego’ Falls To Demo Low In Season Finale

Wednesday returned to semi-regular programming, after last week’s roster decorated with Christmas titles, with Survivor and Chicago Fire leading the charge in demo rating and viewers, respectively.

Survivor rose from last week to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and the night’s third-highest viewership with 5.53 million viewers, per fast affiliates. In the first hour of primetime, the latest episode of Survivor bested The Masked Singer (0.8, 4.16M), which was pretty stable in demo but fell in viewers, Chicago Med (0.7, 6.40), which earned the night’s second-highest viewership and ABC’s and the CW’s holiday titles.

In the following hour, Chicago Fire (0.7, 6.58M) was Wednesday’s most-watched program. Last week the first responder drama took a break as the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting took center stage. Chicago Fire outperformed Tough as Nails (0.4, 2.79M), The Conners (0.3, 1.69M) and Alter Ego (0.3, 1.96M).

The Fox A.I. singing competition brought its freshman season to a close earning its lowest demo rating yet. Alter Ego was down drastically from its premiere in September (0.6, 2.85M). On a slightly high note, the finale was up from viewership lows in November (0.4, 1.73M). The finale saw North Carolina native Jacob Thomsen, who performs as Dipper Scott, take home the crown. Kyara Tetreault, a.k.a Seven, was runner-up.

Speaking of season finales, CBS wound down its Wednesday primetime with the season ender of CSI: Vegas (0.4, 3.45M), which fell behind Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.50). Vegas was pretty stable from its premiere back in October (0.4, 3.97M) just dropping slightly in viewers from its debut numbers.