‘Surfside Girls’: Apple TV+ Orders Family Series Starring Miya Cech & Yaya Gosselin Based On Graphic Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has given a formal 10-episode series order to Surfside Girls, a live-action kids and family series based on the best-selling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell. Miya Cech (Rim of the World) and FBI: Most Wanted‘s Yaya Gosselin headline the project, from WGA Award winner May Chan (Avatar: the Last Airbender), Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment.

Gosselin has been a series regular on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted since Season 2 having recurred on the show the first season. As she takes on the lead series regular role in Surfside Girls, she will transition back to guest starring/recurring status on FBI: Most Wanted where she will continue in her role as Tali LaCroix.

Surfside Girls is an adventure series about two best friends, Jade (Cech) and Sam (Gosselin), who are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Because together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside… and maybe they’ll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, Surfside Girls will be written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (Switched at Birth) and Lydia Antonini (Locke & Key) also executive produces; Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (The Shannara Chronicles) are writers and executive producers. America Young (Legacies) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom will serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

Surfside Girls joins Apple’s lineup of original films and series for kids and families that includes the upcoming Peanuts holiday special Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne; recently premiered Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; Daytime Emmy-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop; Oscar-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers; Peabody-winning series Stillwater as well as series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Snoopy in Space and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.

At Apple TV+, Endeavor Content also produces current series Truth Be Told and See as well as the upcoming Severance.

Gosselin is repped by manager Antonia DeNardo at Millennium Artists, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox. Cech is repped by Paradigm and Randy James Management.