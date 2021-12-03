‘Supernatural Academy’: Peacock Orders YA Animated Series, Sets Cast & Premiere Date

Peacock has ordered Supernatural Academy, a YA animated fantasy series adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s The Supernatural Academy books. The project was developed and written by Gillian Horvath and hails from executive producer Allen Bohbot and 41 Entertainment.

Supernatural Academy chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves – and save the world.

Set to premiere Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, Supernatural Academy features Larissa Dias (Supernatural), Gigi Saul Guerro (Marvel Super Hero Adventures), Vincent Tong (Ninjago), Cardi Wong (Supergirl) and Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble). Bethany Brown (Charmed), Brian Drummond (Mega Man: Fully Charged), Barbara Kottmeier (Supernatural), Alessandro Juliani (Battlestar Galactica), Ali J. Eisner (Fraggle Rock), Diana Kaarina (The Hollow) and Kathleen Barr (Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch). Read about their roles below.

“It is so incredible to see my original story come to life in this high-quality animation project,” said Eve.’ “I am so grateful to both Peacock and 41 Entertainment for believing in me and I am sure that all of the fans of the books are anxiously marking January 20th on their diaries.”

The series is produced by 41 Entertainment. Steve Ball serves as series director, Jody Prouse as animation director. Animation services are provided by ICON Creative Studio.

Dias will play as Jessa Lebron. Jessa is a popular Wolf Shifter in her junior year at the Supernatural Academy. She has everything a girl could ever ask for including a supportive father and four best friends with their own unique supernatural skills.



Guerro will voice Mischa Jackson/Lebron. Raised by a single mom with a tendency to move from place to place, Mischa has never fit in anywhere. The timid, creative and sweet natured girl transforms after realizing her mother has hidden who she truly is for sixteen years.



Tong will play Maximus. Max is a natural leader as proven through his watchful eye on his younger brother Braxton.



Wong voices Braxton. Brax is the lovable, goofy and smooth talker of the group.



Chan-Kent plays Elda Kristov. Elda is the daughter of the Headmaster of the Supernatural Academy and sees Jessa as her main rival for Queen Bee status.



Brown will voice Terra. Terra is Jessa’s lifelong bestie. Terra’s unique power of sorcery perfectly rounds out the group’s supernatural abilities.



Durmmond will take on Headmaster Kristov. Kristov proves himself to be manipulative, villainy, and self-righteous as he plots against the Lebron twins from the moment they are reunited.



Kottmeier plays Lienda Jackson/Lebron. Lienda is the true definition of a Mother. She is a strong woman who has sacrificed her supernatural ability and a life with one of her twin daughters, solely to protect her family.



Juliani voices Jonathon Lebron. As head of the World Council and the Alpha Wolf of the Lebron pack, Jonathon not only has a civic duty but a paternal instinct to save the realms and his daughters.



Eisner plays Jae. A Faerie whose music has the literal charm to soothe savage beasts and create new life.



Kaarina voices Santra. As the new history teacher at Supernatural Academy, Santra is the intelligent, compassionate, and confident guide that students can rely on.



Baar will play Yufon. Yufon is a powerful and stern member of the World Council.