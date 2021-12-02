‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Takes Over From Elisabeth Moss In Horror Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’

EXCLUSIVE: Succession star Sarah Snook has taken on the lead role in Oz horror-thriller Run Rabbit Run, replacing Elisabeth Moss who is out for scheduling reasons.

Genre specialist XYZ has taken control of the project with STX no longer aboard for global distribution after boarding it last Cannes . Pre-production begins this month ahead of shoot in Victoria and South Australia.

Emmy nominee Snook is set to lead cast in director Daina Reid’s (The Handmaid’s Tale) film about a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behavior. Additional casting has yet to be revealed.

Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films (Relic) to produce, and with XYZ Films as executive producer alongside 30West and executive producers Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey.

XYZ Films is financing via its production fund backed by IPR.VC in conjunction with Screen Australia, and handling world sales. Umbrella Entertainment is handling Australia/NZ distribution. Also supporting the film are Film Victoria, the South Australian Film Corporation, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and Soundfirm.