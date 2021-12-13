‘Succession’ Finale Delivers 1.7 Million Viewers, Marks New Series High Viewership For HBO Drama

Succession‘s shocking Season 3 finale on Sunday marked a series-high for the Roy Family.

According to HBO, the latest installment rife with twists and betrayal, earned 1.7 million viewers across all platforms, including HBO proper and HBO Max. The finale was up 21% from season premiere’s record-breaking 1.4 million viewers, and rose 47% in viewers from the Season 2 ender.

Succession Season 3 continued the Roys’ endeavors in Italy, where they gather for Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) marriage to Peter (Pip Torrens). Just hours before the ceremony, Logan (Brian Cox) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) meet up with Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) to seal a deal with his tech company GoJo. But tensions rise when Roman, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and a recovering Kendall (Jeremey Strong) learn about their fathers’ plans to hand over the keys of his media empire, which has been embroiled in controversy, to Mattson. Leaving his familial and corporate next-of-kin to fend for themselves, Logan embraces Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who spilled the beans on the siblings’ secret move. Read Deadline’s full recap here.

News of series-high viewership comes just hours after the HBO drama earned a total of 5 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Television Series – Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in A Television Series – Drama for Cox and Strong.

Jesse Armstrong wrote finale, with Mark Mylod directing. Armstrong created Succession and serves as showrunner, exec producing alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

The Season 3 cast also included Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

The Emmy-winning drama series was renewed for a fourth season in October.