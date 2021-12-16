STX Sets 2022 Release For Horror Movie ‘Bed Rest’, Moves Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune’ & ‘The Contractor’

STX films has made some changes to its 2022 release schedule: The Burbank, CA-studio will be opening supernatural horror Bed Rest on July 15 while Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and The Contractor are going slightly later in the spring.

The Lori Evans Taylor directed Bed Rest stars Melissa Barrera as Julie Rivers, a pregnant woman who is moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, Julie begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints. Soon, terrifying ghostly experiences in the home begin to close in on Julie, stirring up her past demons and causing others to question her mental stability. Trapped and forced to face her past and the supernatural, Julie fights to protect herself and her unborn baby. Bed Rest is the only wide release dated on July 15 next year.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, originally dated for Jan. 21, 2022 is moving to March 18, 2022. The movie moves away from Universal’s Redeeming Love, and heads to a new frame where it’s up against Lionsgate’s The Unbreakable Boy and Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era. In Operation Fortune, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

This will push STX’s other action thriller The Contractor from March 18 to April 1. The Contractor will now open up against Universal’s Jimmy O. Yang-Jo Koy movie Easter Sunday. The logline for the Tarik Saleh-directed STX movie that stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland, Eddie Marsan and Gillian Jacobs: After being involuntarily discharged from the U.S. Special Forces, James Harper (Pine) joins a private contracting organization alongside his best friend (Foster) and under the command of a fellow veteran (Sutherland) in order to support his family. Overseas on a covert mission, Harper must evade those trying to kill him while making his way back home.