‘True Story’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Red Notice’ Topped U.S. Streaming Rankings During Thanksgiving Week

Netflix’s original movie Red Notice and limited series True Story starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes finished No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Nielsen’s overall SVOD streaming rankings in the U.S. for the week of November 22-28, which covered the Thanksgiving holiday.

Red Notice, which Netflix already has told us was the streaming giant’s most-watched original movie of all time, finished with 954 million viewing minutes in its third week on the charts, just ahead of True Story with 943 million minutes. All seven episodes of True Story dropped on November 24, propelling it to No. 1 on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Original Programs charts.

Disney+/Marvel’s series Hawkeye, which launched with a two-episode premiere during the holiday time frame, was No. 3 overall in its debut with 853M minutes, becoming the No. 2 SVOD original on the list. Nielsen, which tracks viewing of Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney and Hulu via TV sets and releases data on a four-week delay, said Monday that Hawkeye viewing was almost equal across both episodes as Marvel fans tuned in to the latest stand-alone series from the MCU.

Nielsen also said that the audience for True Story was predominantly African-American, with 53% of its viewership drawn from Black households, similar to the pattern of Netflix’s recent release The Harder They Fall.

Red Notice premiered November 12 and scored 1.8 billion viewing minutes in its chart debut.

Other notable titles during the November 22-28 frame: Amazon Prime Originals dropped the fourth episode of Wheel of Time, good for 663M minutes viewed, No. 6 overall and No. 3 on the originals list. The latter list also included the bow of Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary from Peter Jackson debuted with 503M minutes viewed, good for No. 7 on the SVOD Originals chart.

Here’s Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Programs chart for the frame:

1. Red Notice (Netflix), 1 episode, 954 million minutes viewed

2. True Story (Netflix), 7 episodes, 943M

3. Hawkeye (Disney+), 2 episodes, 853M

4. CoComelon (Netflix), 15 episodes, 797M

5. NCIS (Netflix), 353 episodes, 666M

6. Wheel of Time (Amazon), 4 episodes, 663M

7. Bruised (Netflix), 1 episode, 654M

8. Cowboy Bebop/2021 (Netflix), 10 episodes, 629M

9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+), 1 episode, 613M

10. Jungle Cruise (Disney+), 1 episode, 611M