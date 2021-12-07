You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey & Archie Renaux To Star In Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Confirms 'Bad Blood’: Adam McKay Directs & Jennifer Lawrence Plays Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes
Read the full story

‘Strays’: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx & Will Forte To Topline Universal Animated Pic From ‘Barb And Star’ Director Josh Greenbaum

Will Ferrell Jamie Foxx Will Forte
(L-R) Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte Mega

Will Ferrell (The Shrink Next Door, Spirited), Jamie Foxx (Soul, Just Mercy) and Will Forte (MacGruber, HouseBroken) will star in Strays, an animated comedy that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming for Universal, Deadline has confirmed.

The film combining CGI and live-action elements follows an abandoned dog (Ferrell) who teams up with other strays, including one portrayed by Foxx, to get revenge on his former owner (Forte).

American Vandal‘s Dan Perrault scripted the film, which is now in post-production. Greenbaum is producing alongside Picturestart’s Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Lord Miller President of Film, Aditya Sood, with Jessica Switch and Lord Miller’s Nikki Baida exec producing, and Picturestart’s Julia Hammer serving as co-producer.

SVP of Production Development Jeyun Munford and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad