Stowe Story Labs And Nyx Horror Collective Offer New Fellowship To Women Horror Writers Age 40 And Over

EXCLUSIVE: Stowe Story Labs, and the NYX Horror Collective are offering a fellowship to woman-identifying horror writers, age 40 and over.

The fellowship will cover the fee to attend a Stowe Narrative Lab, along with additional benefits such as a consultation with an entertainment attorney, StoryBoard Quick software, and the latest version of Final Draft.

Stowe Story Labs is a nonprofit that supports top emerging screenwriters, filmmakers, and creative producers from around the world, and the NYX Horror Collective is a community of diverse women creators—inclusive of BIWOC, LGBTQ+, disabled women, and nonbinary folx—who develop and elevate original, womenled horror content for film, TV, and new media. Members are transforming the genre through stories that explore race, gender, sexuality, mental and chronic illness, body image, and more.

NYX is run by an award-winning team, including Co-Founders Melody Cooper and Kelly Krause, as well as core members Lisa Kroger and Mo Moshaty. In 2021, NYX launched 13 Minutes of Horror, a micro short film festival that debuted on Shudder.

Stowe Co-Founder and Director David Rocchio said, “I was so pleased when Melody approached us about this fellowship. Supporting artists pushing into genre writing is important work and will be fun to do. Supporting women artists is core to our mission as well, so offering this fellowship to women over forty is a perfect approach,” he said.

Now in their 10th year, Stowe Story Labs offers labs, writers’ retreats, ongoing mentoring, and development support to select participants. Stowe’s goal is to help participants gain skills and knowledge with the ultimate goal to get their film and TV projects made and seen.

To learn more about Stowe, its programs, and fellowship opportunities, click here. To apply for their 2022 labs, retreats, fellowships, and partial scholarships, you can do so here.